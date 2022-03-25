Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th MDG conducts TCCC with NATO partners [Image 4 of 12]

    39th MDG conducts TCCC with NATO partners

    TURKEY

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Starszy szeregowy Konrad Brozek, a medic assigned to the Polish Military Contingent, practices a surgical cricothyrotomy on a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care course at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 25, 2022. During the course, participants learned to implement medical care under fire, tactical field care and tactical evacuation during combat situations. The course facilitated partnerships with various NATO and joint forces, improved medical readiness, exposed medics to a unique and challenging environment and prepared both medics and non-medics to care for patients in hazardous conditions. The 39th MDG plans to provide these trainings regularly to continue bolstering partnerships and coordination among diverse teams, further expanding participants’ capabilities in the field and understanding of TCCC operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    NATO
    TCCC
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    39 MDG

