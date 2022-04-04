USS Fitzgerald DDG 62 Daily Operations

ARABIAN GULF (April 4, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Clinton Brown loads ammunition into a MK38 25mm machine gun aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while operating in the Arabian Gulf, April 4. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

