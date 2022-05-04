Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi Visits CFAS

Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) presents Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi with a book highlighting CFAS history during an introductory meeting between Oishi and Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of CFAS at CFAS April 5, 2022. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

