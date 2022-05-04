Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi Visits CFAS

Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi, and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of CFAS pose for a photo during an introductory meeting with Oishi at CFAS April 5, 2022. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

