Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi Visits CFAS

Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) shakes hands with Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi during an introductory meeting with Oishi at CFAS April 5, 2022. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

