    Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2022 [Image 11 of 11]

    Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Gianna Sulger 

    JBSA Fiesta

    Members of the Fiesta San Antonio Commision-Royalty float along the San Antonio River Texas Cavaliers Parade in celebration of Fiesta 2022 in San Antonio, Texas, April 4, 2022. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

