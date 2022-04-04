Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2022

Bart Simpson, King Antonio, and members of the Texas Cavaliers float along the San Antonio River for the Texas Cavaliers Parade in celebration of Fiesta in San Antonio, Texas, April 4, 2022. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children’s charities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gianna Elle Sulger)

