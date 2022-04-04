Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen McConville AAAA keynote address [Image 15 of 17]

    Gen McConville AAAA keynote address

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, addresses attendess at the 2022 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit, Nashville, Tennessee, April 4, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 22:25
    Photo ID: 7125823
    VIRIN: 220404-Z-DZ751-1230
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen McConville AAAA keynote address [Image 17 of 17], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    CSA
    AAAA
    Quad A
    James McConville

