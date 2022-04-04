Army Gen James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, addresses attendess at the 2022 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit, Nashville, Tennessee, April 4, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7125808
|VIRIN:
|220404-Z-DZ751-1146
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen McConville AAAA keynote address [Image 17 of 17], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT