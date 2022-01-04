U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets march in formation during the pass and review portion of the Founder’s Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7125627 VIRIN: 220401-F-NH566-3039 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 3.18 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Founder's Day Parade [Image 16 of 16], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.