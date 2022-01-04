U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets stand at parade rest during the annual Founder’s Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7125624
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-NH566-3029
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Founder's Day Parade [Image 16 of 16], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
