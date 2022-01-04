Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Founder's Day Parade

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps participate in the annual Founder’s Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 1, 2022. Also known as the “Flight of Sound” the Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps has entertained audiences across the nation and abroad since 1948. The Corps was reassigned from Washington D.C. to the Academy in 1963 and turned over to the Cadet Wing in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 19:41
    Photo ID: 7125623
    VIRIN: 220401-F-NH566-3019
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Founder's Day Parade [Image 16 of 16], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

