USAFA Founder's Day Parade

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps participate in the annual Founder’s Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 1, 2022. Also known as the “Flight of Sound” the Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps has entertained audiences across the nation and abroad since 1948. The Corps was reassigned from Washington D.C. to the Academy in 1963 and turned over to the Cadet Wing in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

