Airmen and Guardians from U.S. Space Force's Space Oparations Command pose for portraits at Headquarters SpOC, on Peterson Space Force Base, CO. SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces and serves as the USSF Service Component to U.S. Space Command. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7125482
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-CG053-2469
|Resolution:
|2143x3000
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Space Force [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt JT Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
