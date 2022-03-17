Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Space Force [Image 5 of 18]

    Faces of Space Force

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Airmen and Guardians from U.S. Space Force's Space Oparations Command pose for portraits at Headquarters SpOC, on Peterson Space Force Base, CO. SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces and serves as the USSF Service Component to U.S. Space Command. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 18:13
    Photo ID: 7125470
    VIRIN: 220317-F-CG053-2642
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Space Force [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt JT Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guardian
    portrait
    ussf
    u.s. space force
    space operations command

