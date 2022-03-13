TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Camouflage

Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, teach camouflage techniques at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 13, 2022. U.S. Army soldiers led how we do camouflage techniques and tracking techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)
