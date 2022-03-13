Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Camouflage [Image 1 of 10]

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Camouflage

    INDONESIA

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, teach camouflage techniques at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 13, 2022. U.S. Army soldiers led how we do camouflage techniques and tracking techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Camouflage [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

