Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    FBI snipers from the FBI Office in Stillwater, Oklahoma, helped Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 761st Ordnance Company (EOD) to hone their skills with the M107 50-caliber sniper rifle for surface munition disruption missions. Spc. Dalton J. Shier from the Fort Sill, Oklahoma-based company coordinated the long-range shooting fundamentals training. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher A. Ebey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 16:47
    Photo ID: 7125262
    VIRIN: 040422-A-A4433-001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers
    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers
    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    FBI
    training
    20th CBRNE Command
    761st EOD Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT