    IWTC Virginia Beach Sailors Gather to Celebrate National Women's History Month

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Master Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber, senior enlisted leader for Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic, spoke to students and staff members during the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach celebration of Women’s History Month on Mar. 31, 2022.

    TAGS

    NETC
    CIWT
    IWTC Virginia Beach

