CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 1, 2022) — Chief petty officers assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) eat breakfast together during the chief petty officer’s 129th birthday celebration, April 1, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 14:52 Photo ID: 7124998 VIRIN: 220401-N-GF955-1072 Resolution: 6313x4209 Size: 2.23 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings' Chiefs Celebrate 129th CPO Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.