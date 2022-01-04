Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings' Chiefs Celebrate 129th CPO Birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Billings' Chiefs Celebrate 129th CPO Birthday

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220401-N-GF955-1012
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 1, 2022) — Chief petty officers assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) pose for a group photo on the flight deck during the chief petty officer’s 129th birthday celebration, April 1, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7124997
    VIRIN: 220401-N-GF955-1012
    Resolution: 6135x2271
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings' Chiefs Celebrate 129th CPO Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings' Chiefs Celebrate 129th CPO Birthday
    USS Billings' Chiefs Celebrate 129th CPO Birthday
    USS Billings' Chiefs Celebrate 129th CPO Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO Birthday
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings (LCS 15)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT