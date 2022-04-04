Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commander, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, on April 4, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7124094
|VIRIN:
|220404-A-LJ797-891
|Resolution:
|7027x4685
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signing the Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT