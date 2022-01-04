NSF Diego Garcia CPO Birthday

220401-N-EJ241-2030



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2022) – Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, right, and NSF Diego Garcia Command Senior Chief Bruce Lynch, cut a cake in honor of the 129th Chief Petty Officer birthday. The rank of chief petty officer was first established by the U.S. Navy, April 1, 1893, and since then, chiefs have been leading Sailors on the deckplates around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

