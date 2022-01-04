Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220401-N-EJ241-2010

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2022) – Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Command Senior Chief Bruce Lynch, left, speaks to chief petty officers assigned to NSF Diego Garcia and several tenant commands during a cake cutting in honor of the 129th Chief Petty Officer birthday. The rank of chief petty officer was first established by the U.S. Navy, April 1, 1893, and since then, chiefs have been leading Sailors on the deckplates around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7123596
    VIRIN: 220401-N-EJ241-2010
    Resolution: 6409x4278
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: HARLEM, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia CPO Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPO
    NSF Diego Garcia
    129 Years of Heritage

