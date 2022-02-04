Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220402-N-TT639-1255 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Alec Webster, from Houston, left, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jacob Lake, from Virginia Beach, Va., stow a rescue basket in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, April 2. HSC-23 is embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 23:04
    Photo ID: 7123549
    VIRIN: 220402-N-TT639-1255
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 987.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220402-N-TT639-1255 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC-23
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

