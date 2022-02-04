220402-N-TT639-1255 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Alec Webster, from Houston, left, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jacob Lake, from Virginia Beach, Va., stow a rescue basket in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, April 2. HSC-23 is embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

