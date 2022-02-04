Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220402-N-TT639-1759 [Image 5 of 6]

    220402-N-TT639-1759

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220402-N-TT639-1759 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jacob Lake, from Virginia Beach, Va., prepares to land on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, April 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 23:04
    Photo ID: 7123548
    VIRIN: 220402-N-TT639-1759
    Resolution: 4298x2865
    Size: 756.78 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    HSC-23
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

