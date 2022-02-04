220402-N-TT639-1759 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jacob Lake, from Virginia Beach, Va., prepares to land on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, April 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

