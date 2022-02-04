220402-N-TT639-1234 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Alec Webster, from Houston, lowers a rescue basket from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, April 2. HSC-23 is embarked aboard amphibious assault USS Tripoli (LHA 7), underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 23:03
|Photo ID:
|7123547
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-TT639-1234
|Resolution:
|2606x3648
|Size:
|937.72 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
