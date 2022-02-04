220402-N-TT639-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Alec Webster, from Houston, prepares to board an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 23:03 Photo ID: 7123544 VIRIN: 220402-N-TT639-1001 Resolution: 4297x3069 Size: 715.38 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220402-N-TT639-1001 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.