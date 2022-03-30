Idaho National Guard conducts medevac training in preparation for future deployment

Idaho National Guard 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team's 2nd of the 116th Combined Arms Battalion teamed up with the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183 Assault Helicopter Battalion to conduct medevac training at the Orchard Combat Training Center on March 30, 2022. The training simulated emergency evacuations of sick or wounded Soldiers from a battlefield. Ground medics preformed medical care on the ground before rushing them to the flight medics aboard the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter who continued medical care while they were flown to the nearby medical facility. This training is a portion of combat training the 2nd of the 116th CAB conducted in preparation to deploy to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield later this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

