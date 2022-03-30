Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard conducts medevac training in preparation for future deployment [Image 36 of 50]

    Idaho National Guard conducts medevac training in preparation for future deployment

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho National Guard 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team's 2nd of the 116th Combined Arms Battalion teamed up with the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1st of the 183 Assault Helicopter Battalion to conduct medevac training at the Orchard Combat Training Center on March 30, 2022. The training simulated emergency evacuations of sick or wounded Soldiers from a battlefield. Ground medics preformed medical care on the ground before rushing them to the flight medics aboard the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter who continued medical care while they were flown to the nearby medical facility. This training is a portion of combat training the 2nd of the 116th CAB conducted in preparation to deploy to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield later this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7123311
    VIRIN: 220330-Z-AY311-1616
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard conducts medevac training in preparation for future deployment [Image 50 of 50], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Army
    Idaho National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Operation Spartan Shield

