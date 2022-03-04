Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 507th Force Support Squadron receives a blues inspection from Major Robin Simmons, the squadron commander, on Tinker AFB, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The FSS provides support functions for over 1500 reserve airmen.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 17:17
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220403-F-JC105 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

