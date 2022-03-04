The 72d Medical Squadron takes a group photo in front of the 72d Medical Group hospital facility on Tinker AFB, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The building is utilized by the squadron on U.S. Air Force Reserve drill weekends, and by active duty Air Force during weekday business hours.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 16:58 Photo ID: 7123153 VIRIN: 220403-F-JC105-1006 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 17.64 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220403-F-JC105 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.