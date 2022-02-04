Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morale of Epic Proportions [Image 12 of 15]

    Morale of Epic Proportions

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard enjoy food, beverages, and conversation during a grand-opening of the Epic Center held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, April 2, 2022. The Epic Center boasts plenty of space for ceremonies, large-gatherings indoors and outdoors, as well as an outdoor fire place with cover and space heaters.

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    Morale
    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies
    Epic Center

