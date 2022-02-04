U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathan Dennis, 156th Airlift Squadron, gathers information and prepares to open a membership during a grand-opening of the Epic Center held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, April 2, 2022. The Epic Center boasts plenty of space for ceremonies, large-gatherings indoors and outdoors, as well as an outdoor fire place with cover and space heaters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 15:16 Photo ID: 7123040 VIRIN: 220402-Z-RS771-2013 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.54 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Morale of Epic Proportions [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.