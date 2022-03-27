NATO Partner Training

U.S. Army Soldiers with 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Danish 1st Armored Infantry Company, Guard Hussar Regiment (GHR) conduct live-fire accuracy screening test (LFAST) and weapons familiarization between NATO partners at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by 2LT Killian, Marc)

