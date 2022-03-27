Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Partner Training [Image 4 of 4]

    NATO Partner Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Danish 1st Armored Infantry Company, Guard Hussar Regiment (GHR) conduct live-fire accuracy screening test (LFAST) and weapons familiarization between NATO partners at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by 2LT Killian, Marc)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Partner Training [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

