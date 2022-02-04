220402-N-TO573-2117 ADRIATIC SEA (April 2, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jayla Cook, from Saint Louis, stands aft lookout watch on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

Location: ADRIATIC SEA