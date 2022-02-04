SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 2, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Cristopher Lamotte, left, from Los Angeles, and Lt. Sean Lawlor, from Chandler, Ariz., stand watch during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7122778
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-UJ411-1014
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|566.36 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance Conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT