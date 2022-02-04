Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spruance Conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 2 of 4]

    Spruance Conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 2, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Cristopher Lamotte, left, from Los Angeles, and Lt. Sean Lawlor, from Chandler, Ariz., stand watch during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7122778
    VIRIN: 220402-N-UJ411-1014
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 566.36 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spruance Conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spruance Holds Promotion Ceremony
    Spruance Conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe
    Spruance Conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe
    Spruance Conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ras
    replenishment
    fuel
    spruance
    csg 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT