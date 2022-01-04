Spruance Holds Promotion Ceremony

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 1, 2022) Cmdr. Micah T. Sybor, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), left, pins a new collar device on Chief Warrant Officer Reginald Pierre-Lys during a promotion ceremony aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

