220326-N-HG846-1114 AEGEAN SEA (March 26, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11) prepares to land on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 26, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

