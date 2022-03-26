220326-N-HG846-1075 AEGEAN SEA (March 26, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tra’shaun Cooper, from Homestead, Texas, directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11) to land during flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 26, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

