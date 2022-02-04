220402-N-CY569-1035 ADRIATIC SEA (April 2, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Janikka Gayoso, from Los Angeles, removes a bolt for a rescue hook of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 2, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

