220402-N-CY569-1015 ADRIATIC SEA (April 2, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Maleek Barnett, from New York, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, screws bolts onto MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hanger bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 02, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

