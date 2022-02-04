Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Investiture of King Antonio [Image 1 of 2]

    Investiture of King Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Gianna Sulger 

    JBSA Fiesta

    Members of the Texas Cavaliers Kings Knights present arms for Bart Simpson, crowned 99th King Antonio, and Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of San Antonio, Texas, at the ceremony of the Investiture of King Antonio for Fiesta, at the Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio, April 2, 2022. King Antonio is a Fiesta dignitary selected from the ranks of the Texas Cavaliers, an organization of 600 businesses, civic and community leaders, who volunteer their time and talents in support of San Antonio area charities (U.S. Army photo by PFC Gianna Elle Sulger).

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 01:54
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    This work, Investiture of King Antonio [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Investiture of King Antonio
    ARNORTH
    Fifth Army
    Strength in the Nation

