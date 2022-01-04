Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine, U.S. Air Force jets rehearse air defense [Image 13 of 13]

    Philippine, U.S. Air Force jets rehearse air defense

    PHILIPPINES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to 13th Fighter Squadron, 35th Fighter Wing, participates in a bilateral air defense training mission during exercise Balikatan 22 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 1, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 23:46
    Photo ID: 7122592
    VIRIN: 220401-M-BQ183-0257
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, U.S. Air Force jets rehearse air defense [Image 13 of 13], by GySgt Steve Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsAlliesPartners
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

