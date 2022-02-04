Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Vermont National Guard compete in the annual Best Warrior Competition, in Jericho, Vermont, April 2, 2022. The Vermont National Guard hosts two non-commissioned officers and two junior enlisted soldiers for a chance at becoming the state representatives at regional Best Warrior Competition events.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 18:57
    Photo ID: 7122463
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-WG583-1006
    Resolution: 5687x4331
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont
    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard

