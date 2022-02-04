U.S. Army Soldiers with the Vermont National Guard compete in the annual Best Warrior Competition, in Jericho, Vermont, April 2, 2022. The Vermont National Guard hosts two non-commissioned officers and two junior enlisted soldiers for a chance at becoming the state representatives at regional Best Warrior Competition events.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 18:57
|Photo ID:
|7122461
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-WG583-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
