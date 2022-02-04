Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Vermont National Guard compete in the annual Best Warrior Competition, in Jericho, Vermont, April 2, 2022. The Vermont National Guard hosts two non-commissioned officers and two junior enlisted soldiers for a chance at becoming the state representatives at regional Best Warrior Competition events.

