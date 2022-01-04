Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC [Image 16 of 16]

    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Wyatt Carlston, a Soldier with the 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, conducts the sprint-drag-carry while competing in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on April 1, 2022. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their mental and physical limits. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7122456
    VIRIN: 220331-Z-TN401-2127
    Resolution: 6014x3967
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IA, US 
    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa Army National Guard
    BWC
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

