IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC

Spc. Dalton Kramme, a Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, conducts the standing overhead power throw while competing in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on April 1, 2022. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their mental and physical limits. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

