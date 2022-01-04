Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IANG Soldiers compete in ACFT during BWC [Image 1 of 16]

    IANG Soldiers compete in ACFT during BWC

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers conduct a preparatory drill before competing in the Army Combat Fitness Test for the Iowa Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on April 1, 2022. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 18:11
    Photo ID: 7122441
    VIRIN: 220331-Z-TN401-1151
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IANG Soldiers compete in ACFT during BWC [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IANG Soldiers compete in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldiers compete in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    Kosovo Force Member competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldiers compete in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in second BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC
    IANG Soldier competes in ACFT during BWC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa Army National Guard
    BWC
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT