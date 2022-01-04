IANG Soldiers compete in ACFT during BWC

Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers conduct a preparatory drill before competing in the Army Combat Fitness Test for the Iowa Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on April 1, 2022. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

