    NMFL Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 7 of 7]

    NMFL Celebrates 129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    Portsmouth, Va. (Apr. 1, 2022) Master Chief Teresa Carr, left, and Chief Logistics Specialist Samantha VanWhy, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, cut cake during the 129th Chief Petty Officer birthday celebration held on the 13th floor in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth April 1, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker).

    CPO
    Birthday
    NMFL
    NAVMEDFORLANT

